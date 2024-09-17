Shakespeare Martineau expands healthcare legal expertise

Shakespeare Martineau, a full-service law firm, has significantly expanded its healthcare expertise by recruiting a six-member team of legal professionals from Knights as part of its growth strategy. The team, which includes three partners, two associates, and a solicitor, specialises in corporate transactions across various healthcare sectors and collectively brings 59 years of experience to the firm.

The team is led by partners Jonathan Tyson and Gemma Tyson, both of whom have extensive expertise in transactions related to dental, pharmacy, optician, childcare, and veterinary practices. Joining them are partner Katie Taken, associates Jonathan Hill and Louise McDonald, and solicitor Stena Rham, all of whom bring specific sector knowledge that bolsters Shakespeare Martineau’s healthcare offering.

Gemma Tyson expressed her excitement about the move, stating: “Shakespeare Martineau’s healthcare team is already highly successful, and we believe we can enhance that even further. The firm’s strong reputation and ambitious growth plans made this an easy decision for us."

Katie Taken, who has advised on the sale and purchase of pharmacy and dental practices since 2011, will continue to focus on supporting clients in the childcare and education sectors. Jonathan Hill and Louise McDonald also bring considerable experience, particularly in the dental and pharmacy sectors, where they have worked on acquisitions, reorganisations, and business financing.

Stena Rham will continue supporting transactions in the dental, pharmacy, and childcare sectors, providing legal guidance on sales, mergers, and regulatory compliance with the NHS and the Care Quality Commission.

Joseph Soul, head of Shakespeare Martineau’s commercial property and development team, expressed enthusiasm for the new additions, noting, “Their recruitment is a key part of our long-standing strategy to enhance our healthcare expertise and develop a national platform."

With this strategic recruitment, Shakespeare Martineau is poised to deliver even more comprehensive legal support to healthcare clients across the UK, strengthening its national presence in the sector.