Shakespeare Martineau expands employment law team

In response to growing client needs, Shakespeare Martineau, a prominent full-service law firm, has expanded its employment law team. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the firm’s capabilities and ensuring the delivery of high-quality, tailored legal advice. The firm has welcomed several new members to its team and is actively in search of further talent to sustain its commitment to excellence.

The latest appointments include Lucinda Chaplin as a legal director based in Nottingham. Chaplin joins from Browne Jacobson, bringing extensive experience in both contentious and non-contentious employment matters. Her client base covers local authorities, health services, education, and the private sector. Lucinda expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm by stating “I’m excited to have joined Shakespeare Martineau, a firm known for its people-focused approach, exceptional client base and strong reputation in the industry. The opportunity to work alongside a talented team and contribute to the firm’s ambitious growth plans for the East Midlands and beyond is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Birmingham also sees new additions with associate Alexandria Davis and solicitor Luke Bernard, while Morgan Lloyd and Arif Rahman have joined the team in Bristol and Leicester respectively. Davis, who was formerly with White & Case LLP, has honed her skills in the employment, compensation and benefits team, while Bernard comes from Shoosmiths, where he transitioned from a paralegal to a qualified solicitor.

Further reinforcing the team, Ellen Abrahall has also qualified into the employment law division. Morgan Lloyd brings a rich background from Peninsula Australia, where he served as an employment relations advisor. Arif Rahman, returning to the firm after six years at Weightmans, gained valuable experience during his time there as both a paralegal and a trainee solicitor.

David Browne, head of the employment law department, shared his optimism about the new hires by saying “We are delighted to welcome Lucinda, Alexandria, Luke, Morgan, Arif and Ellen to our growing team. Their expertise, combined with their understanding of their respective local markets, will be essential as we continue to grow and meet the increasing demand for our services.” He further added, “Our focus on recruiting top talent is key to ensuring we can provide the exceptional service our clients expect as we continue to strengthen our position in the market.”

With these strategic appointments, Shakespeare Martineau is well-positioned to effectively address the complex legal needs of its clients while maintaining its reputation for outstanding service.