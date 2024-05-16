Shakespeare Martineau expands East Midlands corporate team

Shakespeare Martineau has strengthened its East Midlands-based corporate team with three new hires. Raksha Agarwal, Renee Freeman, and Aryaan Bassi join the firm, bringing a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives to the team.

Raksha Agarwal, an associate based in Leicester, comes from Rothera Bray, where she worked as an associate after a decade at Clarke Willmott. Raksha will assist the corporate team on group reorganisations, mergers, acquisitions, and disposals. She expressed enthusiasm about joining Shakespeare Martineau, noting the firm's strong corporate team and commitment to work-life balance. "My primary goal here is to leverage my skills to further strengthen the team and bolster the collective success of the firm as a whole," said Raksha.

Renee Freeman, who qualified in 2023 at Actons Solicitors after completing her law degree and LPC at Nottingham Trent University, will be based in Nottingham. She will guide clients through various stages of corporate transactions. Renee was attracted to Shakespeare Martineau’s forward-thinking approach and alignment with her values of responsible business practices and diversity. "It is a privilege to be part of a firm that embraces diversity, encourages authenticity, and empowers career development," Renee stated.

Aryaan Bassi, also based in Nottingham, studied law at the University of Sheffield and spent a year at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, earning a British Council scholarship for excellence. She completed her LPC and master’s in law, business, and management at the University of Law before qualifying at DLA Piper. Aryaan will support senior lawyers in corporate transactions, aiming to enhance her legal skills through hands-on experience. "I was drawn to the firm's culture and values, which focus on authenticity and collaboration," Aryaan said.

These appointments are part of Shakespeare Martineau’s broader growth strategy. In the past six months, the firm has added four new corporate partners, including Daniel Banton in the East Midlands, increasing the total team headcount to over 30. The firm's corporate and banking teams supported a record-breaking £4.6 billion worth of deals in 2023.

Lisa Botterill, a corporate partner at Shakespeare Martineau, highlighted the opportunities in the corporate market across the Midlands and beyond. "We are delighted to welcome Raksha, Renee, and Aryaan to the team. Their appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to having a strong corporate presence in the East Midlands and strengthen our regional offering," Lisa stated.

Shakespeare Martineau continues to enhance its reputation as a prominent player in the corporate legal sector, with these new hires poised to contribute significantly to the firm's success.