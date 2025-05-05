In a move aligned with its growth ambitions in London, Shakespeare Martineau has strengthened its real estate disputes practice by appointing Stephen Scott as a partner. With over 32 years of experience in the property sector, Stephen joins from Howard Kennedy, where he honed his expertise in commercial real estate disputes. His impressive career trajectory includes senior roles at Child & Child and CMS, where he led a 12-lawyer disputes team and contributed to the management committee at Narbarro before its merger with CMS.

Stephen's extensive knowledge allows him to advise investors, developers, and asset managers across various sectors, including industrial, logistics, retail, leisure, office, and sports. His role involves addressing a broad range of commercial real estate disputes, from issues related to development and asset management to complex portfolio litigation. Working out of Shakespeare Martineau’s London office, Stephen expressed enthusiasm about his new position, stating, “I am delighted to join Shakespeare Martineau at this stage of my career. The firm’s culture, depth of expertise and impressive client base immediately stood out, as did its entrepreneurial approach."

His appointment is anticipated to enhance the firm's offerings nationally, particularly in advising clients on development, investment, and asset management challenges across the UK. Vanessa Joll, the head of the real estate disputes team, highlighted Stephen's significant reputation in property litigation, saying: “Stephen’s reputation in property litigation is outstanding. His track record in building successful teams and steering high stakes, commercially critical matters makes him a perfect fit for our fast growing practice. Clients will benefit from his strategic mindset, sector knowledge and genuine passion for supporting both people and projects.”