Full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has announced the appointment of Tim Speed and Vanessa Joll as joint heads of its litigation practice. This strategic move is aimed at further enhancing its national dispute resolution capabilities as part of an ambitious growth strategy. Tim Speed brings a wealth of experience in commercial litigation, focusing on complex disputes in sectors such as energy, insolvency, and corporate litigation. Concurrently, Vanessa Joll oversees real estate disputes and housing and asset management, advising on a broad spectrum of property-related conflicts with a particular emphasis on commercial property and residential development.

The firm’s commitment to bolstering its litigation capabilities is evident, with a pipeline of new recruits set to join the team in the coming months. Tim Speed expressed enthusiasm about his new role, saying “It’s an exciting time to be stepping into this leadership role as we continue to scale up our litigation services nationally. We’re seeing a rise in demand for commercially focused, strategic advice and we’re well-placed to support clients with the complex challenges they’re facing.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa Joll shared her thoughts, stating “It’s a privilege to co-lead a team of such depth and calibre. The real estate disputes landscape is becoming increasingly complex – from building safety issues to development-related disputes – and we’re committed to helping clients find clear, commercially sensible solutions in challenging situations.”

As part of their growth ambitions, Shakespeare Martineau actively seeks to attract talented individuals to join the firm, focusing on mergers, team recruitment, and lateral hires across the UK.