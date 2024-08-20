This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo
Lexis+ AI
Lexis+ AI
Legal Announcement

Shakespeare Martineau completes major L&Q sale

Announcements
Share:
Shakespeare Martineau completes major L&Q sale

By

Shakespeare Martineau completes a significant transaction for L&Q Housing Trust, selling L&Q Estates to Urban&Civic

Shakespeare Martineau, a leading full-service law firm, has successfully completed a significant transaction for L&Q Housing Trust, facilitating the sale of L&Q Estates to Urban&Civic. The transaction, which involved the transfer of more than 100 sites from the L&Q Estates portfolio at various stages of land promotion and development, marks a major milestone for both parties.

The legal team at Shakespeare Martineau was instrumental in handling all property-related aspects of the sale. The firm’s residential development and planning teams collaborated closely to ensure a smooth and efficient process that aligned with L&Q Housing Trust’s strategic objectives.

The Shakespeare Martineau team included:

  • Joanna Deffley (Residential Development Partner and Team Lead)
  • Barry Fisher, Jack Kelly, Holly Lockley, Paul Harris, Ruth Thoms, Ashley Bhandari, Anthony Chan, Niamh Curran, Saleha Kothiya, and Roz Stiles (Land)
  • Paul Wakefield and Rachael Coulsting (Legal Planning)
  • Amal Kaur (Real Estate)

Joanna Deffley, who led the transaction, expressed her satisfaction with the successful completion: “We are delighted to have played a role in this significant transaction for L&Q Housing Trust. Our team’s dedication and expertise ensured a smooth process, aligning with L&Q’s strategic goals and supporting Urban&Civic’s expansion.”

She added, “Managing the property aspects of the sale not only reflects our capability in handling large-scale property deals but also underscores our commitment to supporting the housing sector’s growth and development.”

L&Q Housing Trust, one of the UK’s leading housing associations with ownership and management of over 105,000 homes, originally purchased L&Q Estates (formerly Gallagher Estates) in 2017. Shakespeare Martineau previously represented Gallagher Estates in that transaction, which was the largest land acquisition ever undertaken by a housing association at the time.

In the current deal, Clifford Chance provided corporate and tax advice to L&Q Housing Trust, while Eversheds acted on behalf of Urban&Civic.

This successful transaction further cements Shakespeare Martineau’s reputation as a go-to firm for complex real estate and development projects, particularly within the housing sector.

Lexis+ AI