Shakespeare Martineau completes major L&Q sale
Shakespeare Martineau completes a significant transaction for L&Q Housing Trust, selling L&Q Estates to Urban&Civic
Shakespeare Martineau, a leading full-service law firm, has successfully completed a significant transaction for L&Q Housing Trust, facilitating the sale of L&Q Estates to Urban&Civic. The transaction, which involved the transfer of more than 100 sites from the L&Q Estates portfolio at various stages of land promotion and development, marks a major milestone for both parties.
The legal team at Shakespeare Martineau was instrumental in handling all property-related aspects of the sale. The firm’s residential development and planning teams collaborated closely to ensure a smooth and efficient process that aligned with L&Q Housing Trust’s strategic objectives.
The Shakespeare Martineau team included:
- Joanna Deffley (Residential Development Partner and Team Lead)
- Barry Fisher, Jack Kelly, Holly Lockley, Paul Harris, Ruth Thoms, Ashley Bhandari, Anthony Chan, Niamh Curran, Saleha Kothiya, and Roz Stiles (Land)
- Paul Wakefield and Rachael Coulsting (Legal Planning)
- Amal Kaur (Real Estate)
Joanna Deffley, who led the transaction, expressed her satisfaction with the successful completion: “We are delighted to have played a role in this significant transaction for L&Q Housing Trust. Our team’s dedication and expertise ensured a smooth process, aligning with L&Q’s strategic goals and supporting Urban&Civic’s expansion.”
She added, “Managing the property aspects of the sale not only reflects our capability in handling large-scale property deals but also underscores our commitment to supporting the housing sector’s growth and development.”
L&Q Housing Trust, one of the UK’s leading housing associations with ownership and management of over 105,000 homes, originally purchased L&Q Estates (formerly Gallagher Estates) in 2017. Shakespeare Martineau previously represented Gallagher Estates in that transaction, which was the largest land acquisition ever undertaken by a housing association at the time.
In the current deal, Clifford Chance provided corporate and tax advice to L&Q Housing Trust, while Eversheds acted on behalf of Urban&Civic.
This successful transaction further cements Shakespeare Martineau’s reputation as a go-to firm for complex real estate and development projects, particularly within the housing sector.