Shakespeare Martineau, the full-service law firm, is experiencing a significant growth phase in its recently rebranded commercial services team. This team integrates the expertise of the firm’s commercial, intellectual property (IP), and energy practices, allowing them to deliver broader services to their clients. The commercial services team reported a steady increase in revenues, climbing from £4.52 million in the financial year 2023 to £5 million in 2024. Furthermore, the trajectory suggests it may surpass £5.37 million by the end of financial year 2025, demonstrating a remarkable 19% uplift over two years.

The timing of this announcement coincides with World Intellectual Property Day on 26 April, a global initiative celebrating the role of intellectual property in fostering innovation and business success. Selina Hinchliffe, head of the commercial services team, remarked that “the continued growth and success of our team reflect the increasing demand for expert legal advice across IP, energy, technology and commercial sectors.” She added that protecting and maximising the value of intellectual property is essential for innovation, emphasising the firm's commitment to supporting clients in these pivotal areas.

The growth of the commercial services team stems from a strategic reorganisation that merged the IP, commercial, and energy practices into a cohesive group. This restructuring has allowed the team to sharpen its market focus on five specialist areas: intellectual property led by Nicholas Briggs, technology and IT managed by Stewart Argo and Ed Wright, commercial contracts and advice guided by Carys Thompson, data protection and privacy directed by Trevor Fenton, and energy led by Andrew Whitehead. The energy practice has notably expanded to include sub-sectors such as renewables, hydrogen, and sustainable transport.

Adding to this success are several proactive initiatives that have bolstered the team's capabilities. These include relaunching a popular in-house counsel programme featuring several in-person events each year, a series of webinars, and a dedicated climate change desk designed to assist clients in navigating evolving regulations. Additionally, the firm has introduced in-house co-counsel, a flexible, fixed-fee subscription service granting in-house teams direct access to specialized legal support.

Selina elaborated on the benefits of the restructuring, saying, “Our restructured team, combined with clear strategies and a focused market approach, enables us to deliver exceptional value to clients navigating an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment.” This client-centric approach is achieved through aligning services into specialist domains, ensuring more targeted and commercially relevant advice that meets each client's unique needs.

The firm also invests in understanding emerging trends such as AI, digital markets, and the crucial importance of data privacy and ESG compliance. Selina concluded by stating that “our structure gives us the agility to respond quickly and effectively, while also giving clients access to deep expertise across each area.” This adaptability positions Shakespeare Martineau well to meet current and future legal challenges in a rapidly changing environment.