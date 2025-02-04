Shakespeare Martineau appoints Leicester corporate partner

With more than 12 years’ experience, Dean has joined the firm in Leicester following nine years at the forefront of Big Four global professional services firms KPMG Law and PwC Legal. Most recently, he led KPMG’s Midlands legal business, where he was instrumental in developing the corporate reorganisation practice and supporting the growth of its deals practice.

Throughout his career, Dean has led and managed multi-disciplinary projects, advising businesses of all sizes nationally and globally, and building key relationships with tax and accounting advisory experts. He brings a wealth of expertise in corporate deals and transactions, domestic and international business reorganisations, and corporate governance.

Dean, who will be based at Shakespeare Martineau’s Leicester hub but working with clients nationally, said: “After deciding to move away from the Big Four, I was looking for an ambitious, forward-thinking firm that aligned with my skills and ambitions for growth. Joining Shakespeare Martineau is the perfect next step for me and brings a new direction to my career, and it is also great to be back in Leicester, which is where I grew up and trained.

“I’ve always focused on building meaningful relationships, whether supporting clients through important transactions, networking with other professionals or nurturing a positive team environment. I’m excited to bring my expertise to support clients with a holistic approach to their challenges, unlocking valuable insights and driving their businesses forward.”

Lisa Botterill, corporate partner at Shakespeare Martineau, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Dean to the team. His wealth of experience and collaborative approach will strengthen our ability to provide clients with top-quality advice. Dean’s appointment is a clear indication of our continued commitment to offering exceptional legal advice from some of the best legal minds in Leicester, while also creating a culture of growth and development within our team.”