In a move aimed at bolstering its dispute resolution services, leading law firm Shakespeare Martineau has appointed Nicola Bradfield as a partner in its Birmingham-based team. With an impressive 24 years of experience in the higher education sector, Nicola is set to head up the firm’s contentious education practice. She brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous role as associate pro vice chancellor and general counsel at Coventry University, as well as her experience founding and leading the contentious universities team at Pinsent Masons.

Throughout her career, Nicola has provided counsel to universities and further education colleges on high-stakes disputes and regulatory matters. Her expertise encompasses a range of complex issues, including student litigation, regulatory investigations, and significant commercial claims. A notable achievement includes authoring Universities UK’s sector guidance on student misconduct, which is integral to the Office for Students’ E6 condition of registration.

In her new role, Nicola will work with clients across the nation from the Birmingham office, expressing her enthusiasm for joining the team: “Shakespeare Martineau is the leading firm in the education sector, providing robust support to the sector and willing to test and challenge where appropriate. I’m excited to bring my in house and private practice experience to a team that already sets the standard for robust support across the education sector. My aim is to provide strategic, practical advice that empowers institutions to deliver their transformative missions with confidence.”

Nicola's appointment underscores Shakespeare Martineau's commitment to attracting top talent to address the increasing demand for dedicated dispute resolution expertise within education. The firm is dedicated to providing specialists who can navigate student and staff disputes, regulatory challenges, crisis management, and high-stakes litigation.

Tim Speed, partner and head of dispute resolution at Shakespeare Martineau, emphasised the significance of Nicola’s arrival: “Nicola’s arrival is a significant milestone for our team and for our national education practice. Her track record in resolving reputation threatening issues and guiding boards through urgent, highly regulated scenarios is second to none. Clients will immediately benefit from her insight, energy and proven ability to secure successful outcomes under intense scrutiny.”