Shakespeare Martineau advises on Alunet Group sale

Shakespeare Martineau has successfully guided the £32.8 million sale of Alunet Group to Eurocell Plc, enhancing market position and product offerings. The firm's strategic legal support was pivotal in restructuring the group and ensuring a smooth transaction. Catherine Moss, the corporate partner who led the deal, emphasised the importance of integrating with Eurocell: “This transaction represents a significant milestone for all parties involved. By joining Eurocell, Alunet Group is now part of a well-established, publicly-listed brand with national reach and a wider product range, which will ultimately enhance the services available to customers. The efficiencies and streamlined processes that come with being part of a larger organisation will enable the acquired companies to operate more effectively and scale more rapidly.”

Following the completion of the sale, Alunet Group's workforce of 200 has transitioned to Eurocell, with CEO Steve Hudson remarking, “Alunet Group has always been an agile customer-driven business, which is one of the reasons why our brands have grown so quickly. Eurocell’s vision, strategy and values completely align with what the leadership team at Alunet Group is aiming to achieve.” With this acquisition, Eurocell is set to strengthen its presence in the home improvement market while Alunet Group retains the ability to pursue independent growth paths through its brands UK Doors Online and SGG Manufacturing, aided by the expert legal guidance of Shakespeare Martineau's dedicated corporate team.