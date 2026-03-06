The High Court has dismissed a doctor's appeal against erasure from the medical register, upholding findings of dishonesty and confirming that a sustained absence of insight rendered a further suspension futile. The judgement of Mr Justice Eyre in Shah Ali v General Medical Council [2026] EWHC 444 (Admin) provides a careful analysis of the boundaries of remitted hearings, the proper approach to the dishonesty test, and the circumstances in which erasure becomes the only proportionate sanction.

The appellant qualified as a doctor in 2013 and had accumulated a lengthy disciplinary history. Two distinct matters came before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal in April 2025. The first concerned a declaration made in June 2020 as part of an application to the NHS Bringing Back Staff programme, in which the appellant stated he was not subject to any current fitness to practise investigation — a statement found to be knowingly false. The second was a review of a suspension imposed following his conviction for dangerous driving arising from an incident in August 2018, during which he drove his vehicle at an 83-year-old man in anger and left the scene after the victim fell injured to the ground.

An earlier tribunal had found the declaration false and known to be so. However, that tribunal had failed to resolve a material dispute of fact — whether a programme administrator had told the appellant that any GMC investigation was irrelevant — before concluding he had acted dishonestly. Mr Justice Eyre allowed the appeal on that narrow ground in Ali v GMC [2024] EWHC 2272 (Admin), remitting the dishonesty question whilst expressly upholding the findings of falsity and knowledge. The April 2025 hearing was convened to address that outstanding issue alongside the suspension review.

The remitted hearing

The Tribunal heard contested evidence from the programme administrator, a GMC medical adviser, and the appellant. It rejected the appellant's account that he had been told the GMC investigation was irrelevant, finding that account inherently implausible and unsupported by the contemporaneous documentary record. Having accepted the administrator's evidence, the finding of dishonesty followed directly: the appellant had made a statement he knew to be false, in an application form in which he identified himself as applying for a medical post, without any honest belief that the omission was immaterial.

Eyre J confirmed that the Tribunal had been right not to re-examine the already-upheld findings of falsity and knowledge. The Ivey v Genting Casinos [2017] UKSC 67 test required ascertainment of the appellant's state of mind, but his knowledge of the falsity of the statement had already been conclusively determined. The only remaining factual question concerned the alleged conversation, and that had now been resolved against him.

Insight, impairment, and sanction

The Tribunal found that the appellant's fitness to practise was impaired in respect of both matters, with absence of insight forming the central basis for each conclusion. Despite producing in excess of a thousand pages of material — including shadow appraisals and CPD records demonstrating genuine professional engagement — his submissions consistently externalised responsibility. He characterised the victim of the dangerous driving offence as a "drunk driver", attributed the proceedings to GMC racism and personal animus, and advanced whistleblower protection arguments the Tribunal found to be entirely misdirected.

Eyre J emphasised that a doctor is entitled to maintain a denial throughout proceedings. What the Tribunal was entitled to weigh, however, was the quality and nature of the appellant's engagement with the substance of the allegations against him, and the persistence of counter-allegations directed at witnesses, tribunals, and the GMC itself. That pattern — consistent across hearings since 2021 — pointed to an entrenched stance offering no prospect of change.

On sanction, the Tribunal had imposed erasure with evident reluctance, acknowledging the absence of any clinical concern and describing the appellant as clearly valued by his patients. Eyre J endorsed that conclusion, drawing on GMC v Theodoropoulos [2017] EWHC 1984 (Admin) for the proposition that where dishonesty is coupled with a continuing and deep-seated lack of insight, erasure may be inevitable. A further suspension would have served no purpose; the underlying disposition showed no sign of shifting.

The allegations of institutional racism and bias, advanced before Eyre J as they had been before every tribunal and the court on the previous appeal, were dismissed. The findings had their origin in the appellant's own actions, determined by a jury and two judicial officers unconnected to the GMC's disciplinary structures.

The appeal was dismissed and erasure remains in force.