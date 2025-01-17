SG Rocks secures prime London office building

Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised SG Rocks on the acquisition and financing of York House, 23 Kingsway, a landmark freehold office building in London.

York House features office, leisure, and ancillary spaces over ten floors, including a ground-floor comedy club. The transaction is SG Rocks’ largest UK deal to date, aligning with its strategy to acquire assets focused on enhancing energy efficiency.

Freeths’ multidisciplinary team, led by Partner Daniel Abrahams, included a wide array of specialists from real estate, finance, and energy efficiency practices.

Daniel Abrahams commented: "It was a pleasure to advise SG Rocks on this significant transaction, which demonstrates the strength of Freeths’ full-service capabilities. I look forward to supporting our client’s continued growth."

SG Rocks CEO Doron Lavi Segelson added: "We are grateful for Freeths’ support in securing this acquisition. York House aligns perfectly with our value-add strategy, and we anticipate further collaborations with Daniel and the team."

Freeths’ Real Estate practice has been expanding rapidly, with several senior hires bolstering its capabilities across its 13 UK offices.