Liz Collery, a Case Controller at the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has been awarded the Outstanding Female Economic Crime Professional at the annual Tackling Economic Crime Awards (TECAs). This prestigious recognition highlights her commitment and contributions in the fight against economic crime. The TECAs celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and organisations across various sectors, including law enforcement and academia, who display innovation, collaboration, and notable impact.

Collery has made significant strides as a prosecutor, overseeing major SFO cases that have had considerable implications for corporate behaviour in the UK. One of her landmark achievements was leading the prosecution against Amec Foster Wheeler in 2021, which culminated in a Deferred Prosecution Agreement worth £103 million. This substantial settlement represented a crucial stance against the misuse of corrupt agents in the engineering industry, sending a powerful message regarding accountability and ethical practices.

In the following year, she co-led the SFO’s investigation into bribery allegations involving Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd. Her adept handling of this case resulted in the largest penalty ever imposed after a corporate criminal conviction in the UK. Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the SFO, remarked on Liz's accomplishments, stating that "her incredible work across notable prosecutions has made a huge contribution to our mission in holding wrongdoers to account."

Beyond her prosecutorial achievements, Liz Collery is also dedicated to fostering the future of financial crime investigation. She currently leads and mentors a team of approximately 25 investigators and legal professionals, imparting essential skills and ethical standards required in public prosecutions.

At the Award ceremony, three other SFO colleagues—Andrew Grieve, Sarah Goudarzi, and Simon Daniel—were also nominated for their contributions in the field, further showcasing the collective efforts of the SFO in addressing economic crime challenges in the UK.