The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today announced a extensive international bribery investigation that has already seen the search of five properties and the arrest of three individuals. This operation targets UK company Blu-3 and former associates of the renowned global construction firm Mace Group. Evidence and crucial documentation were sought as more than 70 SFO staff conducted searches at four homes and one commercial property in locations including London, Kent, Surrey, and Somerset.

Individuals at Blu-3 are under investigation for allegedly paying more than £3 million in bribes linked to the construction of a data centre in the Netherlands on behalf of the technology giant Microsoft. The seriousness of the allegations has drawn international cooperation, with Monaco authorities participating in today’s operations.

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP was present at one of the arrests early this morning in North London. She voiced the importance of combating bribery, stating that "bribery undermines the values of fairness and playing by the rules, and hurts individuals, businesses, and our wider economy."

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, reinforced the seriousness of these crimes, noting: "Paying bribes to do business undermines our financial markets, the reputation of British companies and the rule of law and will not be tolerated." Ephgrave added that today's actions serve as a firm reminder of the SFO's commitment to tackling suspected bribery and corruption both domestically and internationally, with support from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The ongoing operation highlights the government's commitment to eradicating unethical practices from business, with Rigby emphasising the administration's dedication to ensuring that "this Government is committed to tackling all forms of bribery to protect working people and ensure criminals are brought to justice"