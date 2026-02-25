A significant legal action against South West Water (SWW) regarding sewage pollution has broadened its scope, now encompassing coastal towns in Devon and Cornwall including Dawlish, Sidmouth, Teignmouth, Newquay and Penzance. The expansion follows an initial claim that was focused on Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, and Lympstone, and is led by the law firm Leigh Day. This legal battle has the potential to rival the environmental claim regarding pollution in the Wye Catchment, which is currently the largest ever brought in the UK relating to pollution issues.

The claim argues that SWW's failures regarding sewage management are deeply rooted and widespread across various coastal communities, as highlighted by a report from the water regulator Ofwat that pinpointed "systemic failings" in the company's practices. With over 900 miles of coastline and numerous designated bathing sites, the region has increasingly faced serious issues, especially since SWW was reported to have discharged more than 544,429 hours of untreated sewage into local waters in 2024. This made SWW the worst performing water company for sewage pollution incidents that year.

The current legal actions are grounded in public and private nuisance, asserting that sewage discharges from Combined Storm Overflows (CSOs), burst pipes, or other network failures have had detrimental consequences for local residents' lives, businesses, and properties. As swimming and the enjoyment of the sea are integral parts of life for many coastal residents, they feel the effects of this pollution in both personal and economic terms.

Individual claimants, such as Michael Caines MBE, who owned a seafront restaurant in Exmouth, express grave concerns about the negative impact of repeated sewage pollution incidents on their livelihoods. Caines stated, “The summer business is fundamental, but an interruption like this where people are told that it's not safe to go in the sea - it was like the nail in the coffin to us.” His experience reflects that of numerous land and business owners who depend on tourism.

The plaintiffs are not solely businesses; they include local residents whose enjoyment of the sea has been dramatically affected. Tina, a Dawlish resident and passionate sea swimmer said, “Access to clean, safe nature is essential for our wellbeing.” Her sentiments echo a growing frustration among local communities as they grapple with diminishing water quality, compounded by frequent sewage alerts.

Leigh Day partner Oliver Holland emphasised the importance of this legal action stating, “By outlining my clients’ claims and expanding in this way, we are ensuring anyone who feels they have been impacted by sewage pollution has the opportunity to take action.”

With UK pollution claims gaining momentum, this legal fight marks a pivotal moment for communities seeking accountability and lasting change regarding water quality standards in their coastal environments.