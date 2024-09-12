Settlement fees waived for bereaved partners

The new policy aims to ease the financial burden on individuals grieving the loss of their partner, who previously faced a £2,885 fee.

This change benefits those on family visas whose partners were British citizens, had indefinite leave to remain, or held pre-settled status from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein. Additionally, bereaved partners of HM Armed Forces members, Gurkhas, or Hong Kong military unit veterans discharged before 1 July 1997 can also apply for the waiver.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra MP highlighted the policy’s compassion and fairness, emphasizing the financial strain often experienced by those left behind. Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns OBE MC MP underscored the commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, noting that while the measure cannot ease grief, it will alleviate financial pressures on affected families.