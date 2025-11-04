In a landmark case, two former military personnel have been awarded settlements totalling over £1.7 million for non-freezing cold injuries (NFCI) sustained while serving in the British Armed Forces. These outcomes, negotiated by the prominent UK law firm Hugh James, include a groundbreaking £1,000,000 gross (£900,000 net) settlement for Latifah Price, a former Royal Navy chef. This is believed to be the highest award ever for this type of injury. The second settlement, amounting to £735,000 gross (£551,250 net), was awarded to Philip Hopla, a former British Army infantry soldier.

Nia-Wyn Evans, a partner at Hugh James, remarked on the profound impact of these injuries, stating, “These preventable injuries cut short two promising careers, and our clients have lived with the life-changing consequences. We’re pleased to have secured substantial settlements that end long-running litigation and help them move forward. It has been a privilege to represent them, and we’re proud to represent those injured in service.”

Latifah Price enlisted in the Royal Navy in January 2014, training to become a chef and quickly establishing her reputation. Her ambitions included becoming the first black female Commonwealth submariner chef. However, in 2019, while deployed to Norway, she suffered a NFCI and frostbite, rendering her permanently sensitive to cold and ultimately resulting in her medical discharge in February 2021. A claim was initiated in 2020, leading to the £1,000,000 settlement reached on 5 September 2025. Latifah expressed her feelings, saying, “I was proud to serve in the Royal Navy and had always hoped to progress my career. Sustaining my injury was devastating – it ended my military career and changed the course of my life.”

Philip Hopla experienced a NFCI to his feet while undertaking Phase II Basic Training in the Yorkshire Moors in October 2002. As a result, he has endured considerable pain and numbness when exposed to cold conditions and a burning sensation upon re-warming. His military career was similarly curtailed due to the injury. Following a claim issued in July 2021, Philip settled for £735,000 on 23 October 2025. Reflecting on his experience, Philip stated, “Life in civilian street was difficult to adapt to, the injury making life much harder as I was struggling to keep a job during winter months. The settlement provides security for me and my family and opens up opportunities for the future.”

These significant settlements illustrate not only the serious consequences of NFCI but also highlight the commitment of legal professionals to support service personnel who have been injured in the line of duty.