The recommendations of the Independent Sentencing Review, led by David Gauke, have just been released, suggesting a transformative approach to sentencing within the UK. These proposals aim to promote alternatives to custody, which Law Society of England and Wales President Richard Atkinson describes as an "expensive and often counterproductive form of punishment," particularly in light of the ongoing issues regarding prison overcrowding.

Atkinson expressed strong support for the Review's focus on alternatives, stating, “We echo David Gauke’s call for the government to act with bravery given the scale of the crisis." He believes that this shift is encouraging, moving away from a punitive approach that lacks evidence in terms of protecting victims or reducing reoffending rates.

The recommendations stress the importance of increased investment in probation services and other rehabilitative alternatives that could benefit society by mitigating crime. Yet, Atkinson warns that for the public to maintain confidence in the criminal justice system, "there must be investment in all parts of the system which are interconnected." Specifically, he pointed out the need for proper resources in areas like prison release programs, emphasising that if conditions for early release are set without the corresponding programmes being available, it could inadvertently increase the prison population rather than decrease it.

Atkinson also acknowledged the Review's recognition of the Society's position regarding shorter custodial sentences, stating, “We are pleased to see the recommendations take our views into account including ensuring custodial sentences under 12 months are only used in exceptional circumstances.” This demonstrates a significant movement towards a more rehabilitative justice system, but the successful implementation of these recommendations hinges on adequate funding and support for the interconnected elements of the criminal justice system.