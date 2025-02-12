Sentencing guidelines set for serious offences

The Sentencing Council has introduced new guidelines for sentencing blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment offences, marking the first time specific guidance has been provided for these serious crimes. These guidelines, developed through consultation, aim to help courts handle the wide range of offences under these categories.

The blackmail guideline recognises the psychological impact on victims, assessing not only financial loss but also the personal distress caused. Blackmail typically involves threats combined with demands for money or property, creating significant emotional harm.

A separate guideline has been issued for kidnap and false imprisonment offences. Kidnap involves forcibly taking a victim against their will, while false imprisonment occurs when someone is unlawfully restrained. The guidelines acknowledge the physical and psychological harm caused by these crimes and highlight how false imprisonment is frequently linked to domestic abuse cases.

Sentencing Council member, Mrs Justice Juliet May, said the new guidelines would help courts approach these cases with consistency, adding that blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment are serious offences that leave victims distressed and violated. She explained that the guidelines would ensure sentences reflect the devastating impact these crimes have on victims’ lives.

The guidelines apply to adult offenders in England and Wales and will come into effect from 1 April 2025. Until then, courts will continue using case law and the Council’s General guideline to determine appropriate sentences.