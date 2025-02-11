Senior Real Estate Partner joins Knights

Daniel Walsh joins Knights’ Birmingham team and brings a wealth of experience from senior roles at CMS, Eversheds Sutherland and Gowling WLG. He has spent almost two decades working with developer and investment clients navigate a wide range of transactions, with a particular focus on the development of large-scale logistics schemes and urban regeneration projects.

Daniel works with developers, institutional investors and property funds. He has worked with developer clients on some of the largest logistics and distribution facilities in the UK and mixed-use urban development schemes. He also advises major investment clients on acquisitions, sales and asset management of properties across a range of sectors.

Daniel Walsh, Partner at Knights, said he is delighted to have joined Knights and to be back in the Midlands, where he has spent most of his career. He stated that he has worked in the legal sector for almost 20 years, but moving away from the traditional law firm to the next generation of legal and professional services is exciting. He added that the scale of the business' ambition, coupled with the genuine sense that everyone is working together as one team, is something he wanted to join, and he looks forward to being part of what is an exciting period of growth for the business.

Daniel joins Knights as the business gets ready for further growth in the Midlands and right across the country, he is the 10th Partner to join the team at Two Chamberlain Square in the last 12 months.

Knights now has more than 500 professionals working collaboratively across the Midlands with offices in Birmingham, Kidderminster, Solihull and Worcester as part of a national team of more than 1,100 professionals in 26 locations nationwide.

Darren Walker, Client Services Director at Knights, said Daniel is a great addition to the team. He stated that Daniel brings a huge amount of experience and knowhow to a strong team that is involved in some transformative projects in the Midlands and across the country. He added that his arrival will help deliver on the plans for growth in 2025, with more talented professionals set to join as they aim to become the provider of premium professional services in the UK regions.