Jackson Lees Group, a prominent law firm, has recently made significant strides in advancing its leadership within the private client division. The firm, which boasts a team of 70 professionals dedicated to private client services, has appointed John-Paul Dennis as the new divisional director. Dennis, who joined the firm earlier this year as a partner and head of the wills, trust, and probate team, is set to lead the division into its next phase of growth.

In addition to Dennis's appointment, several other notable promotions have taken place. Sarah McCarthy and Janet Jones have both ascended to partner level; McCarthy heads the family team, while Jones leads the residential property team. Also achieving partner status are Chris Stone and Claire Martini. Each of these individuals brings extensive expertise and experience to their roles, further enhancing the capabilities of the firm.

Chris Stone, who has been with Jackson Lees since 2017, made a significant impact through his progression from team leader to director, and now deputy head of his team. He is a respected member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, known for his proficiency in matters pertaining to wills, trusts, and probate. Claire Martini joined Jackson Lees in 2024 from BBH Legal Services and specializes in the Court of Protection, managing finances for clients who have lost mental capacity. Her role involves overseeing substantial settlements, ensuring that clients receive the support they need in challenging circumstances.

Sarah McCarthy brings over 20 years of family law experience, having joined from Hill Dickinson last year. Her focus encompasses a broad range of family law issues, delivering tailored advice to clients navigating divorce and other critical family matters. As for Janet Jones, she has a wealth of experience in conveyancing, having worked in the field since 1987. Since joining Jackson Lees in 2022, she has excelled in various residential transactions and is poised to become a licensed conveyancer.

The recent promotions coincide with the firm’s launching of the Legal Career Pathway, aimed at recognising team members’ achievements and offering clear progression routes within the firm. Managing Director Esther Leach expressed her commitment to fostering internal talent, stating that private client is a key growth area for Jackson Lees Group. “For me, private client is the area where we are really driving growth at Jackson Lees Group,” she said. Leach further emphasised the firm’s strategy to develop future leaders and enhance their reputation through outstanding service and relationships with clients and the community.

Jackson Lees Group is part of the MAPD Group, founded in 2020, which aims to promote the growth of local law firms through acquisition. Across its various teams, the firm provides a diverse array of legal services beyond private client matters, including commercial, litigation, and personal injury. With these latest developments, Jackson Lees Group is reinforcing its position as a leader in the legal sector, committed to excellence and client satisfaction