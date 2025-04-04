Senior Legal Counsel  8+  Construction  - Hybrid

UK based construction company that undertakes a large number of urban regeneration and mixed-use projects is now seeking a Senior Legal Counsel who is capable of working both autonomously and as part of a team. This company has a long history of working with both leading public sector organisations and leading private companies. Reporting to the General Counsel, you will be able to work both autonomously and as a member of team. In a broad ranging and hands-on role where you will take responsibility for major projects, your responsibilities will include:

Provide legal support on proposed construction and consulting projects including the review and negotiation of main contract terms and consultant and subcontractor appointments

Provide legal support covering a range of issues on active projects

Manage relationships with external law firms and coordinate between external law firms and the business.

Assist in managing and updating precedent documents for the construction and consulting business

Currently working in-house or at a leading law firm, you will be keen to join a company that is involved in some of the country’s highest profile construction projects. Experience in major urban regeneration projects, commercial office projects or major construction projects along with knowledge of developer and funder documentation will be key to success in the role.

If the role is of interest and you would like further information, please contact Brian Littleton at Motus Legal on 07376-908788 or at bl@motusrecruitment.com