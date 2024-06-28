SEND Expert Richard Freeth joins Stone King as education partner

Stone King has bolstered its education practice with the appointment of Richard Freeth, a distinguished lawyer specialising in education law. Freeth joins the firm's Birmingham office, bringing over 20 years of experience to support school and college clients nationwide with various legal issues related to pupils and learners.

Expertise in Special Educational Needs and Equality

Freeth is particularly noted for his expertise in special educational needs (SEND) and equality issues. His proficiency in these areas has earned him recognition as a leading specialist by independent legal guides Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500. In addition to his legal work, Freeth serves as Chair of Trustees at Elm Tree Multi Academy Trust in Warwickshire, demonstrating his commitment to the education sector.

Leadership's Enthusiastic Reception

Jean Boyle and Tom Morrison, joint Heads of the Education Sector at Stone King, expressed their enthusiasm about Freeth's appointment: “Richard is a fantastic addition to our specialist education sector group, and he joins us at a time when the demand for specialist SEND legal expertise has never been greater.” Graham Burns, Head of Stone King’s Education Team, added, “He will play a key role in supporting our school and colleges clients, both in the West Midlands and nationally.”

Richard Freeth's Vision

Freeth is equally excited about joining Stone King. “Stone King is extremely well-respected for its work, particularly in the Education and Charity Sectors, and I am looking forward to working with the education team and wider firm in providing dedicated and excellent support to the wide range of clients to resolve their legal issues,” he said.

Stone King's National Presence and Recognition

Stone King operates nationally with offices in Bath, Birmingham, Cambridge, Leeds, London, and Manchester. The firm is top-ranked by both Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500 for its education sector work and has been named a Best Law Firm for 2024 by The Times.

Freeth's addition to Stone King marks a significant enhancement to the firm's capacity to provide expert legal support in the education sector, particularly in the critical area of SEND, ensuring that schools and colleges across the UK receive comprehensive legal guidance and support.