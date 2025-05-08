In a bold move to enhance professional standards within HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), a newly announced plan aims to tackle reported bullying, harassment, and discrimination that plague the organisation. Lord Timpson made headlines today, stating that reports of such negative behaviours are “a wake-up call and an opportunity to change.” The call for reform follows a thorough review led by Jennifer Rademaker, which highlighted alarming figures, indicating that over one in eight staff members reported experiencing bullying or harassment last year, marking a 50 per cent increase compared to the wider Civil Service.

The government's response includes the establishment of an independent unit dedicated to investigating claims of misconduct, which will take complaints outside the typical chain of command. This approach is designed to foster impartiality and ensure that issues are addressed fairly. Lord Timpson, speaking at HMP High Down, emphasised the importance of professional standards, asserting, “They cannot simply be words on paper. They must be reflected in how we treat each other, every day.”

To further support this initiative, the government has taken decisive steps towards creating an Independent Commissioner for HMPPS Professional Standards and improving data collection processes regarding complaints. These measures are part of a broader Plan for Change aimed at enhancing retention rates and staff morale. This plan acknowledges the bravery of staff members, including those who recently responded to violent incidents. Lord Timpson also highlighted that such heroism is commonplace in the service, noting, “They ran towards danger, when others would run away. They are true heroes.”

In conjunction with the new complaints unit, the government is committed to strengthening vetting processes to ensure only qualified and ethical individuals enter the workforce. Enhanced training programmes will also be introduced, focusing on equipping employees with both the necessary technical skills and a robust ethical foundation. The improvements seek not only to minimise unacceptable behaviour but also to foster a safer and more supportive environment that prioritises the well-being of staff and, by extension, the public they serve.