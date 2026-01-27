Seddons GSC, a prominent West End law firm, has officially launched a new Financial Crime practice with the appointment of Partner Frances Murray as head of the team. Bringing 17 years of experience in the financial crime sector, Frances joins Seddons GSC from Russell-Cooke, a top 100 law firm, where she served as a Partner. She co-founded the Financial Crime department at a City firm known for its strong litigation practice and previously headed the London office of a leading Financial Crime boutique.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Frances Murray stated, “I’m excited to play a key role in Seddons GSC’s continued growth strategy. It’s quite clear to me the firm prioritises a collegiate culture rooted in a commitment to innovation and expansion, and I look forward to being a part of that with the new Financial Crime practice.”

Frances has a diverse client base that includes high-profile, high-net-worth individuals and limited companies, as well as major PLCs. She guides clients from the initial stages of investigations all the way through to court proceedings. Her expertise encompasses a variety of complex issues, including account freezing orders, unexplained wealth orders, and sanctions challenges. Notably, she regularly defends clients against intricate investigations and prosecutions launched by UK agencies such as the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

The new Financial Crime team is designed to operate as a distinct practice area while closely collaborating with the firm’s Dispute Resolution team. This expansion into financial crime follows the recent merger of Seddons and GSC, which created a full-service law firm now employing over 150 professionals and catering to clients both in the UK and abroad.

Simon Ross, Managing Partner of Seddons GSC, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Frances to Seddons GSC as she launches and leads our new Financial Crime department. Her expertise and strategic insight make her an exceptional addition to the firm and we look forward to the contribution she will bring to our clients and team.” With this strategic move, Seddons GSC aims to enhance its position in the legal landscape, particularly in the complex domain of financial crime litigation and advisory services.