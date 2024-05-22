Seddons brings in new partner to join the employment team

Alexandra Bonner brings over 20 years of experience in Employment Law, joining Seddons from Edwin Coe LLP, where she was a Partner. She specialises in advising on all aspects of the employment relationship, including contentious and non-contentious matters.

"I am excited to have joined such a welcoming firm, which prioritises a collegiate culture and was evident to me even before my first day," said Alexandra Bonner, Partner in the Employment team at Seddons. "The firm is committed to growing and developing further, including the employment team, and I am very pleased to be joining Seddons during a period of significant transformation."

Alexandra's practice spans advising clients across sectors such as tech, hospitality, leisure, media, recruitment, and finance. She provides counsel on reorganisations, restructuring, commercial transactions, TUPE applicability, disciplinary and grievance procedures, and dispute resolution. Alexandra also has extensive experience in drafting and enforcing post-termination restrictions.

Helen Crossland, Partner in the Employment team at Seddons, commented, "We are delighted to be expanding the Employment team, and it is a pleasure to welcome Alex along with her clients and significant experience to Seddons. Her expertise will benefit our employer and executive clients and further boost our successful Employment law offering."

Alexandra's appointment strengthens Seddons' Employment team, enhancing their ability to provide high-quality legal services to a diverse range of clients.