Darren Fleming is a highly regarded Solicitor Advocate with substantial experience gained from the High Court. His background includes working alongside leading King's Counsel (KC) on notable cases, which he believes enhances his capability to provide outstanding legal representation.

Kris Buchanan, Head of the Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team, stated, “Darren brings to the team a wealth of knowledge and experience from the High Court, having acted as Junior Counsel to some of the country’s leading KC’s, and in some of the highest profile cases in recent years. There are few Solicitor Advocates in the country who have had the exposure to the range and complexity of cases that Darren has, and we are delighted that he agreed to join our expanding team. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with the highest calibre of legal representation and solidifies our position as one of the leading criminal defence firms in the country.”

Darren, who joined Scullion LAW in March, has expressed his admiration for the firm's commitment to quality representation. "The management really looks after the staff and the firm’s reputation speaks for itself with all the glowing reviews from clients. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together," he shared. With his experience as Junior Counsel for significant High Court trials, which include serious charges such as attempted murder and sexual offences, Darren has a comprehensive understanding of Scotland's criminal justice system. In 2024, he was notably instructed as Crown Junior for a serious sexual offence and murder trial at Edinburgh High Court, offering him invaluable insights.

Darren aims to replicate the meticulous preparation required in High Court trials across all his cases at Scullion LAW. "The dedication that goes into a High Court trial is something I aim to bring to all my work at Scullion LAW," he added. Scullion LAW is well-known for its exceptional service and dedication to excellence, consistently striving to improve lives while providing a nurturing environment for its staff. The firm’s focus covers a range of areas, particularly within the Road Traffic and Criminal Law sectors.

Their Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team specialises in defending clients against various driving offences, including dangerous driving, speeding, and drug driving. Additionally, their expertise extends to serious criminal charges, encompassing murder, sexual assault, and financial crimes. The firm has received high praise on ReviewSolicitors for its exceptional service, forensic attention to detail, and disciplined approach, making it top-rated in Glasgow, Hamilton, and Edinburgh.

If you require expert legal representation, Scullion LAW encourages you to explore your options by visiting scullionlaw.com or calling 0141 374 2121 for comprehensive support.