Scullion Law strengthens community ties with home-start partnership

Scullion LAW's Family Law team recently marked a significant milestone in their ongoing collaboration with Home-Start Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire (HSGNNL). Since 2021, Scullion LAW has raised £2,566 through a variety of fundraising efforts. The team presented this sum during a visit from Home-Start representatives at the firm’s Hamilton office, demonstrating their dedication to helping families in the local community. As part of their pledge to ongoing support, Scullion LAW committed to donating £1 from every invoice, further contributing to the charity's essential work.

Judith Higson, Head of Family Law at Scullion LAW, expressed her admiration for Home-Start’s impact on struggling families, particularly those with young children: "The donations make a tangible difference in the lives of families facing difficult circumstances. It’s rewarding to contribute to such a vital cause, especially when our legal services often deal with families going through emotional and challenging times."

Home-Start GNNL is a well-established charity dedicated to assisting families with children under five who are experiencing hardships. Their services range from providing practical assistance and emotional support to helping families connect with local resources. Scullion LAW’s contributions have enabled the charity to extend its services, offering additional group sessions and sensory equipment to enhance children’s developmental environments.

Susan H Walsh OBE, Chair of Home-Start, voiced her gratitude for Scullion LAW’s support: "We are immensely grateful for Scullion LAW’s contributions. The funds have allowed us to reach more families in need, providing them with the crucial assistance they require during difficult times. Scullion LAW’s generosity, both financially and through their hands-on involvement, has been invaluable."

The partnership between Scullion LAW and Home-Start extends beyond financial contributions. The Family Law team has also actively participated in improving Home-Start’s facilities, including enhancing their garden space to create a safe, welcoming outdoor area where families can enjoy and learn together. This holistic approach to partnership reflects Scullion LAW’s community-focused ethos, and their commitment to going above and beyond mere donations.

Nikki O’Hara, Director of Home-Start, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "Scullion LAW has been a fantastic charity partner. Their support has made a real difference to our ability to deliver services, from improving our outdoor space to providing essential resources. Their continued involvement has allowed us to create an even more supportive and nurturing environment for the families we serve."

In addition to their charitable work, Scullion LAW is renowned for offering compassionate and expert legal services in areas such as divorce, separation, and child maintenance. Their commitment to supporting families both in and out of the courtroom has earned them recognition as one of Scotland’s top Family Law firms, with a reputation for excellence and care.