Scullion LAW Ffnalist for private Client team of the year at Scottish Legal Awards 2024

The awards are in their 21st year and focus on recognising the outstanding contributions of individuals, teams, and firms who have provided exemplary service to clients and businesses over the past twelve months. The firm has won several awards before, with the Family Law team winning in 2022.

“We are passionate about giving sound legal advice in a compassionate manner to families during their time of need. It’s brilliant to receive recognition for our hard work ensuring that families are well-cared-for and supported”.

“Our mission is to improve lives and make a difference”, said Ailidh Ballantyne, Acting Head of Wills, Power of Attorney and Bereavement at Scullion LAW.

Priding themselves on offering empathy, care and support, the team are trained by Marie Curie, allowing them to offer valuable skills and resources to assist individuals and their loved ones during this challenging time.

The awards are on the 19 September 2024 in Glasgow.

"It’s wonderful to see Ailidh and her team being recognised for their brilliant results and commitment to providing exceptional standards of client care”, said Nicholas Scullion, Managing Director at Scullion LAW.

Offering peace of mind, the team provide support and clarity, dealing with all formalities after the loss of a loved one, making things a little better.