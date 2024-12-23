Scullion LAW celebrates key promotions within team

Scullion LAW has announced the promotions of Charmaine Trainor and Ailidh Ballantyne, recognising their outstanding contributions to the firm.

Charmaine Trainor, promoted to Head of Sales, has been instrumental in shaping Scullion LAW’s client care practices since joining in 2012. Starting as a receptionist, Charmaine’s dedication led to the firm winning its first legal award for excellence in client care in 2015. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to grow within the firm, stating:

“I’m thrilled to accept this promotion. I’m so lucky to work in a place that doesn’t feel like work, with a team that always goes above and beyond.”

Managing Director Nicholas Scullion praised Charmaine’s commitment: “Charmaine’s energy and hard work have been vital to delivering client-focused services while prioritising our team’s happiness. I look forward to seeing her continued impact.”

Ailidh Ballantyne has been promoted to Head of Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Bereavement, acknowledging her leadership in guiding the team to be recognised as Finalists for Private Client Team of the Year at the Scottish Legal Awards 2024.

Since joining in 2022 as Associate Director, Ailidh has focused on compassionate client care, especially during challenging times. She expressed her excitement about the promotion:

“I’m honoured to lead such a dedicated team passionate about providing sound legal advice with empathy.”

Nicholas Scullion lauded Ailidh’s impact, saying:

“Ailidh is the best private client solicitor I’ve worked with. Her leadership has significantly boosted client satisfaction and reviews.”

These promotions reflect Scullion LAW’s commitment to fostering talent and delivering exceptional service in the legal sector.