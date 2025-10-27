In a significant step towards safeguarding victims of violence and domestic abuse, the UK government has announced that from November, the fee associated with Person at Risk of Violence (PARV) Orders will be abolished. This change is aimed at easing the financial burden faced by vulnerable individuals who seek to have their personal details, such as their name and address, removed from public records, specifically the Insolvency Register and the official Gazette. The current fee of £318 had been a barrier for many survivors, making it difficult for them to achieve safety from their abuser.

Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, addressed the importance of this shift, stating that “women who experience domestic abuse can spend their lives on the run. They deserve protection.” She emphasised that any publication of victims' personal information could serve as a tool for their abusers, which is why removing this financial obstacle is crucial for ensuring their safety. She further noted that “this simple change can be the difference between a life of peace and one of fear.”

This initiative forms part of the government’s broader Plan for Change, which aims to halve violence against women and girls within the next decade. With additional measures already in progress, such as the establishment of a National Centre for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and the introduction of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders, the government is keen to restore faith in the justice system and provide adequate support to victims of domestic abuse.

Sam Smethers, CEO of Surviving Economic Abuse, commended the government's decision, highlighting that “until now, survivors have been forced to pay extra just to stay safe.” She explained that the fee prevented many individuals from accessing critical insolvency options, often exacerbated by economic abuse perpetrated by their abusers. Smethers expressed hope that the abolishment of this fee would help alleviate the financial burdens faced by survivors in their pursuit of safety and recovery.

Adam Rolfe, Policy and Public Affairs Officer at Money Wellness, expressed excitement over the government's response to their campaign, declaring, “scrapping the PARV order fee removes a huge financial barrier for people already facing unimaginable hardship.” He stressed the importance of this change, allowing survivors to focus on rebuilding their lives without the constant threat of their abuser seeking their location through public records.

As the government takes these crucial steps, advocates continue to call for systemic changes that address the root causes of economic abuse, ensuring that victims are offered comprehensive support and protection.