In a significant development for the legal sector in Scotland, Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) and Davidson Chalmers Stewart (DCS) have announced their merger, effectively creating a robust legal entity comprising 200 professionals. This strategic alliance is poised to substantially enhance client service offerings and bolster several business areas, including corporate law, real estate, and commercial dispute resolution.

With the merger complete, the joined forces will now operate across multiple locations including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunblane, and Galashiels. They will be supported by the wider Irwin Mitchell team, which made a substantial investment in Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie last year. This expansion is expected to allow for a wider selection of services to cater to the evolving needs of clients.

Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner of Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie, expressed his enthusiasm about the merger saying, “We are excited to announce completion of this deal which brings together two firms with complementary areas of expertise, bringing added value to our clients through even stronger service.” His vision highlights the commitment to ensuring that both firms can deliver more effective and tailored solutions for their clients.

Andrew Chalmers, Chair of Davidson Chalmers Stewart, added his perspective on the deal, stating, “This deal, one of the most significant in both firms’ history, marks a pivotal moment and paves the way for growth and enhanced services across key sectors.” This sentiment reflects the anticipation surrounding future developments and the potential for increased market presence as a result of the merger.

Mark Higgins, Chair of WJM and Managing Partner of Irwin Mitchell Scotland, further emphasised the strategic implications of this collaboration, noting that, “This is a major step in our strategic growth plan for Scotland and we look forward to exploring the exciting opportunities it will bring.” The firms' collective expertise spans a wide array of specialisations, including planning, food and drink, renewable energy, estate planning, and health and social care among others.

As clients engage with the newly formed team, they can expect to benefit from an extensive network that offers access to advisors across more than 200 jurisdictions, significantly enhancing the firms’ international capabilities. This merger promises to reshape the landscape of legal services in Scotland while positioning both WJM and DCS as key players in an increasingly competitive market.