Nearly 200 developers, consultants, and renewables experts from across Scotland gathered in Glasgow as the leading law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM), in partnership with Irwin Mitchell, hosted its annual Renewable Energy Seminar. This signature event, themed “Where are we now?” focused on the current state of the country’s renewables sector and marked a record attendance at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Delegates were treated to presentations from an array of prominent speakers including Finley Becks-Phelps, UK Head of Development at Nadara, who addressed the topic of repowering. The Managing Partner of WJM, Fraser Gillies, discussed planning issues relevant to the industry, while Patrick Smart, RES Group’s Energy Networks Director, provided insights into the grid’s future. Additionally, the event featured contributions from Sam Johnson, Senior Aviation Manager at RES Group, and Andy McFarlane, WJM’s Head of Renewable Energy, addressing key aviation considerations for renewables.

The one-day conference delved into recent developments following the National Electricity System Operator (NESO) update and examined challenges faced by the industry in light of planning reform and investment opportunities introduced by The Sector Deal. Gillies highlighted the event's growth, stating “We started this event more than 10 years ago and it has grown from strength to strength, such that it is now a really important fixture in Scotland’s renewables calendar.”

Fraser Gillies dedicated part of his annual address to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, focusing on the latest concerning NPF4 and Section 36 applications. Event chair Esme Macfarlane encouraged delegates to share ideas to enhance energy security and emphasised retaining investor confidence crucial for industry growth.

Sam Johnson’s presentation, focusing on aviation developments since the sector deal, outlined important progress towards easing restrictions for onshore wind deployments, particularly regarding aviation-related constraints. She referenced the Onshore Wind Strategy as vital in unlocking capacity and accelerating deployment within the sector.

Andy McFarlane provided practical advice for developers regarding aviation issues, urging them to “begin with the end in mind” for projects involving aviation considerations. He called for clarity and industry solidarity on matters of transparency and no cap indemnities.

Patrick Smart navigated the latest grid developments, reminding participants that while recent reforms had been challenging, they were essential for a more streamlined grid process. He asserted that discussions about Reformed National Pricing and future NESO rounds would soon resurface, necessitating industry engagement on local charges.

Finley Becks-Phelps led a thought-provoking conversation on repowering with his session titled “Rust or Revolution?” He articulated the chances to rejuvenate the industry through repowering ageing wind farms, underscoring both potential benefits such as job creation and challenges tied to decommissioning. Becks-Phelps posed a critical question: “When is it time to decommission — and how can we embrace that decision as part of a sustainable energy future?”

The successful seminar wrapped up with an engaging Q&A and a networking session. Andy McFarlane reflected that the discussions had effectively addressed the current state of the industry, aspirations for the future, and concrete steps toward achieving progress. He concluded with optimism for the next year, stating, “We will look forward to next year and continuing to address the issues that matter to developers and investors.”