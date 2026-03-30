The BBC has stated that "while we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC." This abrupt termination has raised eyebrows, particularly because Mills, who took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball in January 2025, is one of the network's prominent figures.

Experts in employment law have commented on the situation, emphasising the seriousness of such a dismissal. Kevin Poulter, Employment Partner at Freeths, noted that "where an employee is dismissed, apparently without any previous warning or investigation, it is reasonable to assume that there has been an act of gross misconduct or other serious breach of contract." He further pointed out that the absence of communicated information can lead to unfounded speculation and could harm both the individual and the employer.

Jo Mackie, employment law partner at Michelmores, weighed in by stating, "the BBC has not said on what grounds it has sacked Mills at this time except that it's a 'personal conduct' issue, however we can assume it must be a very significant issue for them to dismiss him immediately like this given he is one of their biggest stars." She remarked that this decision could signal a positive shift in the BBC's approach to handling such sensitive matters, an area where they have faced criticism in the past for inaction.

The dismissal of Scott Mills has not only put a spotlight on the presenter but also on the BBC's employment policies, suggesting a potential turning point in their treatment of personnel issues within the public eye. As media outlets continue to report on the unfolding story, the lack of clarity regarding the specific allegations further fuels public interest and speculation surrounding this high-profile case.