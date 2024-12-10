Scots law sees training boom

The Law Society of Scotland has recorded 764 new traineeships for the 2023-24 legal practice year, the third-highest annual figure ever reported. Since 2020-21, the number of annual traineeships has consistently surpassed 700—a milestone never previously reached in a single year.

Year-on-year figures highlight the sector’s growing appeal:

2020-21: 744 traineeships

744 traineeships 2021-22: 788 traineeships (record high)

788 traineeships (record high) 2022-23: 765 traineeships

765 traineeships 2023-24: 764 traineeships

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society of Scotland, praised the figures, stating: “The wealth of talent entering Scots law is a promising sign for our sector’s future and for those relying on our legal services. It is encouraging to see traineeships distributed across firms of all sizes and in-house teams.”

Murray also emphasised the importance of viewing traineeships as long-term investments, underlining the Society’s commitment to maintaining high training standards and providing ongoing support throughout legal careers.

This sustained growth reflects confidence in Scotland’s legal sector and bodes well for its continued ability to serve the country’s people, businesses, and communities.