Scots law firm generously donates more than £4,000 to 6 good causes

The beneficiaries of this year’s donation include Refuweegee, Edinburgh Food Project, Trussell Trust in Glasgow, Start-up Stirling in Stirling, Dunfermline Food Bank, and Blythswood Care in Inverness, reflecting the firm's commitment to aiding communities in its five office locations.

Each charity addresses critical social challenges, from ensuring food security to offering support services for vulnerable individuals and families. Fraser Gillies, Managing Partner at WJM, emphasised the importance of corporate responsibility, especially during challenging times: “In the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis, it's more crucial than ever for businesses to step up and support those who are most vulnerable. It is important for businesses like ours to put a bit back into the communities in which we live and work, and we can only hope that our contribution will provide some relief and support to those who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Fraser Gillies added, “We are proud to help contribute to these admirable organisations, who play a vital role in providing assistance and support to those in need.”

Through these donations, WJM continues to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility and community support, making a meaningful impact on the lives of many across Scotland.