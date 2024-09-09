Scotch Whisky Association appoints new legal counsel

Sophie Airth, previously a senior solicitor at Brodies LLP specialising in real estate litigation, will contribute to the SWA's efforts in safeguarding Scotch Whisky globally.

The SWA legal team recently celebrated key achievements, including enhancing protections for Scotch Whisky in the Philippines and Brazil. The team has also won multiple accolades, including Not-For-Profit Organisation Team of the Year at the World Trademark Review Awards in Singapore.

Sophie Airth expressed excitement about joining the SWA, which represents 94 member companies across 151 distilleries in Scotland. Scotch Whisky remains a crucial part of the UK's economy, supporting 66,000 jobs and generating £7.1 billion annually.