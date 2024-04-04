Satnam Tumani Joins Edmonds Marshall McMahon as Partner

Satnam brings over three decades of experience in white collar crime, with a distinguished career that includes serving as the Head of Bribery and Corruption at the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and as a senior partner at a prominent international law firm. His expertise encompasses fraud and corruption prosecutions, internal investigations for public companies, regulatory matters, and high-level defence strategies for senior executives.

"We are thrilled to have Satnam join our team," says Tamlyn Edmonds, founding partner of Edmonds Marshall McMahon. "His exceptional track record and innovative legal approach will strengthen our firm's capabilities, consolidating our position as leaders in private prosecution and complex legal cases."

Satnam's appointment aligns with EMM's expansion efforts, particularly in addressing large-scale corporate fraud and internal investigations on both domestic and international fronts. His leadership and insights are expected to propel the firm's vision of delivering justice and providing innovative legal solutions.

Edmonds Marshall McMahon is renowned for its expertise in private criminal prosecutions and handling complex matters related to fraud, corruption, cybercrime, and intellectual property issues. The addition of Satnam to the team further solidifies its position as a preeminent boutique in London City, catering to international clients who have fallen victim to fraudulent activities.

In addition to bolstering its criminal litigation team, EMM has also been making strides in civil litigation, particularly in asset recovery and fraud litigation, including ventures into the crypto space. With the recent addition of experienced practitioner John Day, the firm continues to innovate and excel in navigating legal complexities.

Satnam's dedication to providing top-quality legal services, particularly in corporate investigations, aligns with EMM's commitment to excellence. His joining underscores EMM's strategy of having the best practitioners leading teams to deliver optimal results.