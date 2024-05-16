Sarah Sams Assumes Leadership as Head of Residential Property at Dutton Gregory Solicitors

Dutton Gregory Solicitors, a leading legal firm serving private and corporate clients, has announced the appointment of Partner Sarah Sams as Head of the firm's esteemed Residential Property division. With over 20 years of experience in residential conveyancing, Sarah brings a wealth of expertise to her new role, poised to lead the department to continued success.

Having previously served as a Partner at Dutton Gregory Solicitors, Sarah's promotion to Head of Residential Property underscores her dedication and contributions to the firm's growth and excellence. Specialising in property law, Sarah possesses a deep understanding of shared ownership transactions, having advised major affordable housing providers in the UK, alongside leaseholders and buyers.

In her new capacity, Sarah will oversee the 50-strong residential property department, which boasts a legacy of assisting clients with property transactions for over 75 years. With a commitment to expanding the firm's national footprint, Sarah aims to capitalise on recent developments, including a merger with property professionals in Surrey and the establishment of a new office in Liverpool, to serve clients across the country.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Sarah emphasises Dutton Gregory's commitment to enhancing the client experience through technological advancements such as digital conveyancing and leveraging AI solutions where appropriate. Her vision includes strengthening the department's national presence and fostering growth while maintaining the firm's reputation for excellence and client satisfaction.

Emma Menzies, Chair at Dutton Gregory Solicitors, commends Sarah's appointment, acknowledging her expertise, focus, and dedication to delivering exceptional service. With confidence in Sarah's leadership abilities, Emma anticipates positive developments for the residential property department and the broader firm.

Headquartered in Hampshire, Dutton Gregory Solicitors operates as a full-service legal firm with a multi-award-winning reputation. With offices strategically located across Bournemouth, Chandler’s Ford, London, Winchester, Woking, and Liverpool, the firm remains committed to delivering high-quality legal services to clients across various sectors.