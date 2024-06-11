Sarah Longden appointed as Quadrant Chambers’ new chief operating officer

Peter Blair’s leadership has marked a period of significant growth and transformation for the chambers.

Joining Quadrant in 2017 as Business Development Director, Sarah Longden has been a pivotal force in the marketing and overall development of the chambers. Her nearly three decades of experience in the legal sector, particularly her 25 years working with the Bar, uniquely position her to steer Quadrant into its next phase.

In her new role, Sarah Longden will collaborate closely with the Head of Chambers, Poonam Melwani KC, Deputy Head of Chambers, Ruth Hosking, and Financial Controller, Laura Sutton, forming a predominantly female leadership team. This transition underscores a progressive shift within the organization.

Additionally, Ruth Asbury has recently joined Quadrant as the new Head of Marketing, coming from BDB Pitmans, further strengthening the leadership team.

Poonam Melwani KC expressed her gratitude towards Peter Blair, acknowledging his significant contributions and setting high standards. She praised Longden’s appointment, highlighting her loyalty, passion, and comprehensive understanding of the role.

Longden herself expressed her excitement and honor at her new appointment, emphasizing her commitment to working with the talented team at Quadrant to continue serving their clients effectively.

Sarah Longden’s appointment signals a promising new chapter for Quadrant Chambers, building on a strong foundation and looking forward to continued excellence and growth.