Level has announced that Sara Wax will be joining as a Partner in its corporate law team, bringing over a decade of experience from her prior role at Sheridans. In her career, Sara has advised on intricate transactions spanning several sectors, including sports, creative industries, technology, and film and TV. Her fervour for aiding founder-led businesses is particularly noteworthy, as she guides management teams through funding and acquisition processes to achieve successful exits. This strategic appointment underscores Level’s dedication to offering specialised legal services tailored to the distinct needs of clients across these dynamic sectors. "We are thrilled to welcome Sara to the firm," expressed Amy Sullivan, Head of Growth at Level. "Her sector focus combined with dealmaking experience enhances the team perfectly, and further boosts the firm’s ability to advise on the fast-evolving investment landscape in the sport, entertainment and technology sectors.” Sara herself voiced her enthusiasm, stating, "I'm excited to be joining such a dynamic firm. Level’s unique model and deep industry focus make it the ideal platform for my practice. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the corporate team and supporting clients on their business journeys."