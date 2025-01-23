Salford student refugee receives inaugural law scholarship

Saida, who has personal experience as a refugee from Afghanistan, will receive £10,000 over three years to support her living expenses as she pursues her dream of becoming an immigration lawyer.

Saida, the first in her family to attend university, is driven by a mission to advocate for refugees and asylum seekers. She described the scholarship as “life-changing,” providing both financial relief and a sense of encouragement. She added, “This scholarship not only represents belief in my potential but motivates me to dedicate myself fully to my academic and professional aspirations, knowing that my journey is valued.”

Sara Teasdale, Treasurer of the FLA and Managing Partner at PCB Byrne, emphasized the significance of the scholarship in fostering diversity and social mobility within the legal profession. She commented, “We hope this grant enables Saida to flourish and forge a successful career, while helping to ensure the legal industry is strengthened by diverse talent.”

Louise Hall, Senior Lecturer in Law at Salford Business School, praised Saida’s dedication: "Saida’s commitment to her studies and her career aspirations is truly inspirational. Despite the challenges she has faced, her drive to give back and her focus on academic excellence are exemplary."

Beyond her studies, Saida aims to contribute to meaningful legal reforms, assist vulnerable individuals with the immigration process, and mentor aspiring lawyers from underrepresented backgrounds. She hopes to use her education and experiences to “make a tangible difference in people’s lives,” ultimately contributing to a more just and equitable legal system.

The FLA, a membership body representing legal professionals in civil and criminal fraud, introduced the scholarship to help eliminate barriers to social mobility and cultivate the next generation of diverse legal talent.

Saida concluded, “This scholarship inspires me to dream bigger and strive harder. It’s a powerful vote of confidence that allows me to focus on my studies and career, knowing I can make a meaningful impact in my community and beyond.”