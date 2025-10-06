Fast-growing legal AI company Saga has made headlines by raising over EUR 1.5 million in a seed funding round, primarily attracting Dutch and Norwegian investors. This innovative platform is tailored for legal professionals, aiming to streamline the entire lifecycle of legal work with transparent AI assistants, comprehensive legal databases, and dynamic workflows. By focusing on the needs of lawyers, Saga offers AI training and adoption programs that not only enhance user familiarity with artificial intelligence but also facilitate its smooth integration into legal practices.

Remco Visser, co-founder of Saga, explained the company's mission by saying “Because many mid-sized firms and local champions lack the internal talent to lead AI adoption programs, our team provides training that enables legal professionals to actually convert traditional processes into AI-enabled workflows.” This approach positions Saga not just as a technology provider but as an essential partner in the transformation of legal services.

The company, founded in 2024 by a group of seasoned executives from the law and legal tech sectors in Norway and the Netherlands, aims for even greater heights. Saga set the stage for a Series A investment round anticipated in early 2026, designed to bolster product innovation and support its expanding international reach. The co-founder and CEO, Bosse Langaas, remarked, “We are proud of the fact that we have successfully launched a robust AI-product for legal professionals and won law firm clients in ten European countries without relying on outside funding. The funds raised from this seed round are aimed towards product innovation and international expansion.”

Saga's offerings include the Saga Enterprise platform for larger law firms and the Saga Solo solution tailored for individual practitioners, which was successfully launched in the fourth quarter of last year. Their latest feature, the Saga Word add-in, is set to launch this month, further enhancing user experience and accessibility. In less than a year, Saga has already garnered over 150 customers, primarily law firms, across multiple countries including Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, and even as far afield as Brazil and South Africa.

Remco Visser highlighted their growth journey, noting “The beauty of bootstrapping and building a company stone by stone is the ability to prioritise building a solid foundation and product quality.” He elaborated that despite operating with a tight one-month runway, the urgent need for growth compelled them to continually invest in their workforce and technology.

With a diverse international team spread across various countries including Italy, Switzerland, and Peru, Saga has established a hybrid business model that reinforces its global presence. Bosse Langaas confidently stated, “Some industry peers are obviously bigger and slightly more mature than us, but we are already winning against them in head-to-head competitive pitches. Putting my Norwegian modesty aside for a moment, I genuinely believe that we have a superior product for medium-sized law firms and local champions.”

As Saga continues to build on its initial successes, it's well on its way to becoming a formidable player in the legal technology landscape, championing innovation for legal professionals around the globe.