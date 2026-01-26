Card brings over 20 years of pensions administration and operational roles from Equiniti and Just Group. His hiring follows that of Derek Obeng, who joined Sackers in 2025 with extensive expertise in DC pensions and employee benefits. Elizabeth Nolan, Head of project management at Sackers, said “We recognise that specialist pensions knowledge is key to the successful delivery of the projects we work on for our clients.” David Saunders, senior partner at Sackers, added “It’s great to see the evolution of our project management team and how well they work alongside our lawyers.” Card’s and Obeng’s combined experience reinforces Sackers’ commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients in the pensions sector and reflects the firm's continual dedication to enhancing its project management capabilities.