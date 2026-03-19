Sacker & Partners LLP, the UK’s top specialist law firm for pensions, has announced the appointment of partners Stuart O’Brien and Andy Lewis to the Department for Work and Pensions’ core Technical Working Group focused on fiduciary duty. This group is set to assist the DWP in formulating much-anticipated statutory guidance, an initiative announced by Pensions Minister Torsten Bell. The guidance aims to provide clearer and more practical advice to trustees on how fiduciary duty informs modern investment decision-making, particularly in light of escalating matters such as systemic risks, climate change, and the growing importance of member views and impacts.

Senior partner David Saunders expressed his pride in this appointment, stating, “Stuart and Andy are already bringing a huge amount of expertise and thought leadership to the ongoing discussion around fiduciary duty. This appointment reflects the hard work and insight they have brought to the topic to date. It also highlights the depth of knowledge within the Sackers team and the high regard in which our lawyers are held across the industry.” This underscores the significant role Sackers continues to play in shaping vital discussions around fiduciary responsibilities.

Stuart and Andy's involvement in the Financial Markets Law Committee’s working group, which produced guidance for pension trustees addressing fiduciary duty and climate change in 2024, illustrates their ongoing commitment. Furthermore, they actively took part in a cross-industry initiative recently that proposed a legislative amendment aimed at clarifying investment duties for trustees. Notably, Andy Lewis will also represent Sackers on a panel discussing fiduciary duty at Pensions UK’s Investment Conference on 11 March, further showcasing their engagement in this crucial sector.