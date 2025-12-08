Sacker & Partners LLP (Sackers), a prominent law firm specialising in pensions and retirement savings in the UK, has announced the promotions of five of its team members effective from 1 December 2025. Polly Ehrman and Emily Rowley have been promoted to partner, while Hannah Savill and Lucy Bennett ascend to associate director alongside Leanne Carter, who has been appointed as senior associate. Senior partner David Saunders expressed his pride in these promotions, stating that “our ability to offer comprehensive and integrated support across all areas of pensions legal work is built on the strength of our people, and today we are delighted to announce the promotion of five outstanding lawyers within Sackers.” He further highlighted that these promotions are not only a recognition of their individual achievements but also an investment in the firm’s future, adding that “their dedication, expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional client service exemplify the values that define our firm."

Polly Ehrman stands out as a specialist in finance, investments, and derivatives, advising trustees, employers, and providers on various intricate issues. Her recent accomplishments include offering guidance on multiple buy-ins and regulatory support for DC providers in the evolving market. Emily Rowley, known for her practical approach, advises on both defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) arrangements, recently assisting clients with complex end game considerations. “Recent experience includes assisting clients with end game considerations and alternatives,” she noted, illustrating her depth of knowledge in handling diverse pension-related tasks. Additionally, Hannah Savill, Lucy Bennett, and Leanne Carter all play significant roles in advising on benefit changes, governance issues, and risk transfer projects across various sectors, further solidifying Sackers’ reputation for expertise in pension-related legal work.