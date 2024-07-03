SA Law strengthens corporate & commercial team with new partner

SA Law, based in St Albans and London, proudly announces the addition of corporate & commercial lawyer Nikki Petken as a new Partner. Nikki first joined SA Law in 2007 as a Trainee Solicitor. Since qualifying at the firm, she has garnered extensive experience, having worked for the BBC, Elysium Healthcare, and most recently, as General Counsel for Gravity Media Group, where she established and led the global legal function.

Nikki’s return to SA Law brings a unique blend of in-house commercial strategy and legal expertise. With a proven track record in strategic legal leadership and crisis management, she is well-equipped to guide clients through complex business challenges. Her areas of specialization include contract drafting and negotiations, terms and conditions, joint venture agreements, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and corporate governance.

Nikki’s appointment aligns with SA Law’s ambitious growth plans for the Corporate & Commercial Team and the wider firm, aiming to expand support and services for prestigious local businesses and leading national and international companies.

Expressing her enthusiasm about rejoining SA Law, Nikki stated, “I am excited to transition back into private practice and particularly to rejoin SA Law, where I began my legal career. The firm’s Corporate & Commercial Team has an excellent market reputation, and their holistic approach to clients' commercial issues attracted me to the role. I look forward to bringing my commercial and legal expertise to SA Law’s clients and collaborating with the team.”

Vincent Billings, Head of the Corporate & Commercial Team, welcomed Nikki, highlighting the value of her business and commercial experience to their clients and the team’s growth. “We are very pleased to have Nikki join us. Her experience will be invaluable to our commercial clients and support our Corporate and Commercial Team’s continued growth. Welcome back, Nikki.”

Tracy Lacey-Smith, Joint Managing Partner, added, “Nikki’s comprehensive understanding of the wider implications of commercial decisions is unparalleled. Her 360-degree view will be immensely beneficial to clients. Nikki is an excellent addition to the firm, and we are delighted to welcome her into the Partnership.”