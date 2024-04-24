SA Law appoints Tracy Lacey-Smith as joint managing partner

Tracy, who joined SA Law as a Partner in 2007, brings extensive experience and leadership to her new role.

In her tenure at SA Law, Tracy has been a driving force behind the firm's growth and success, particularly in leading the top-ranked Commercial Litigation & Dispute Resolution team. Her appointment as Joint Managing Partner underscores her commitment to achieving the firm's ambitious growth plans and strategic objectives.

Tracy's strategic focus includes expanding support and services for SA Law's client base, which includes prestigious local businesses and leading national and international companies. She has spearheaded commercial business development initiatives, established cross-departmental client development programs, and led technology initiatives to enhance service delivery.

Moreover, Tracy has been instrumental in enhancing the firm's culture, processes, and sustainability efforts. She has led initiatives to reduce the firm's carbon footprint, aiming for B-Corp accreditation, and spearheaded digital transformation initiatives, including the introduction of a new relationship management system.

As Joint Managing Partner, Tracy will continue to act for clients while co-leading the firm with Steve Ryan. Steve Ryan expressed his excitement about Tracy's appointment, emphasising her leadership role in shaping the firm's growth and innovation agenda.

Tracy, in turn, expressed her enthusiasm for leading SA Law into a new era of success. She highlighted the firm's commitment to its local community in St. Albans while aiming to build stronger commercial connections nationally and internationally. Tracy emphasised the importance of maintaining SA Law's positive and collaborative work culture, recognising the talented team of professionals driving the firm's success.

Together with Steve Ryan and the SA Law team, Tracy looks forward to advancing the firm's goals and maintaining its leading status in the legal industry. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in SA Law's journey towards continued growth and excellence.