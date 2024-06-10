Ryan Bradshaw named solicitor of the year at Manchester legal awards

Ryan Bradshaw, a partner in the human rights team at Leigh Day, has been awarded the prestigious title of Solicitor of the Year at the Manchester Legal Awards, held on June 6, 2024. At 38, Ryan is recognised for his dedication to helping individuals affirm their rights under human rights and equality laws.

Ryan Bradshaw joined Leigh Day in 2015 and became a partner in April 2024. Together with Stephanie Hill, he spearheaded the expansion of Leigh Day’s human rights department to Manchester in September 2023. Initially training as a benefits and debt adviser, Bradshaw shifted his focus to employment law following the implementation of the Legal Aid Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO). In recent years, he has increasingly worked on social welfare and discrimination issues. In addition to his professional work, Bradshaw volunteers at the Greater Manchester Law Centre and was nominated as Rising Star of the Year at the Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards in 2023.

The Manchester Legal Awards, organised by the Manchester Law Society since 2009, honored Bradshaw for his significant contributions to human rights law. He was nominated alongside his colleague Julie Struthers, who handles complex cases involving serious or fatal injuries due to medical negligence. Leigh Day’s Clare Campbell was also a nominee in the Partner of the Year category.

Andrew Bradley, head of Leigh Day’s Manchester office, praised Bradshaw’s achievements, stating, “It’s fantastic to see Ryan’s work on behalf of his clients recognised in this way and with Ryan recently becoming a partner in the firm I know that Leigh Day’s Manchester Human Rights department is only going to go from strength to strength.”

Gene Matthews, joint head of Leigh Day’s human rights department, expressed similar sentiments: “We are delighted that Ryan’s hard work and dedication to his clients has received wider recognition. Ryan’s ability to apply his keen legal mind to the many issues faced by his clients results in successful outcomes time and time again, in some of the most challenging areas of law. We are confident that Ryan, alongside Steph, will continue to ensure that people in the North-West, and the country more widely, will have a great team to fight for their rights to be upheld and respected.”

Upon receiving the award, Ryan Bradshaw said, “It’s a real honour to have been awarded Solicitor of the Year, especially when my fellow nominees are all really excellent at what they do.”

With a strong foundation and a commitment to upholding human rights, Ryan Bradshaw and the Leigh Day team are set to continue their impactful work, advocating for justice and equality across the North West and beyond.