RWK Goodman strengthens Thames Valley Family law team

RWK Goodman has further expanded its Thames Valley Family law team with the appointment of Catherine Morgan as a Partner. With her wealth of experience, Catherine’s addition is set to enhance the firm’s Family law capabilities in the region. She brings significant expertise from her previous role at Blake Morgan in Oxford, where she provided comprehensive legal advice on divorce, financial remedy negotiations, private law Children Act matters, and pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements. Known for her empathetic approach, Catherine is an accredited specialist with Resolution, demonstrating a practical and solution-focused style that has earned her a strong reputation in family law circles.

Catherine has garnered considerable recognition over the years, notably being named in 2019 by eprivateclient as one of the top 35 professionals in the private client sector. Her contributions to the field have also seen her regularly appear in the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners rankings. In 2022, Chambers and Partners commended Catherine for her “very good client-handling skills” and her ability to approach complex legal issues with a strategic mindset, stating, “she has very good client-handling skills and leaves no stone unturned – she is a remarkable strategic thinker.” This recognition highlights her dedication to delivering high-quality legal advice with a client-centric approach.

Catherine’s decision to join RWK Goodman’s expanding Family law team reflects her excitement about the firm’s ongoing growth and the opportunity to contribute to its future success. She commented, “I am delighted to join RWK Goodman’s growing family law team. It’s an exciting time to join the firm and I look forward to working with the team to support the continued growth of the practice and of RWK Goodman.” Her enthusiasm for joining the team highlights her commitment to further strengthening the firm's Family law offerings and ensuring clients continue to receive top-tier legal support.

Simon Bassett, head of the Thames Valley & London Family law teams at RWK Goodman, expressed his pleasure in welcoming Catherine to the team. He noted, “We are thrilled to welcome Catherine to our Family law team in Oxford. Catherine's broad and extensive experience, along with her relationships with key family law stakeholders and associations, will greatly complement our Family offering and our continued growth in Oxford.” The addition of Catherine is expected to play a key role in expanding the firm’s presence in Oxford and enhancing its ability to serve clients with complex family law matters across the region.

RWK Goodman’s ongoing investment in expanding its Family law team is a clear indication of the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services. With Catherine Morgan on board, the firm is well-positioned to continue growing its family law practice and offering clients the expert legal guidance they need during challenging times. The strength of the team’s expertise, combined with Catherine’s extensive experience, will allow RWK Goodman to further solidify its reputation as a leading Family law firm in the Thames Valley and beyond.